Vivek Gupta Appointed As MD, CEO Of United Breweries

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), now a part of Dutch brewing firm Heineken, has announced the appointment of Vivek Gupta as the Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Gupta, aged 47, is joining UBL from B2B online trade platform Udaan.com, and his appointment will take effect on September 25, 2023.

The UBL board, during its meeting on Thursday, approved Gupta's appointment as MD and CEO of the company. He has also been appointed as an additional director on the board. However, this appointment is subject to approval by the shareholders of the company, as mentioned in a regulatory filing from UBL, the owner of the iconic beer brand Kingfisher.

About Vivek Gupta

Gupta, an engineering graduate with a Master's in business management from IIM, Ahmedabad, has experience in working with both Indian and global companies. He will hold the office of MD and CEO for a period of five years, starting on September 25, 2023, with the possibility of an extension, subject to shareholder approval.

Gupta has over two decades of leadership and commercial experience, including roles at P&G, where his last position was as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand.

Jacco van der Linden, Regional President APAC of Heineken and a member of the UBL board, commented on Gupta's appointment, saying, "We recognize his resilience in building businesses and brands at a fast pace and in a complex environment. He brings solid global experience deeply rooted in India and has had substantial success in commercial and complex companies in traditional and digital environments."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, UBL is India's largest beer manufacturer, with a portfolio that includes brands such as Kingfisher, Heineken, Amstel, Kingfisher Premium Water, and Kingfisher Soda.

(With PTI Inputs)