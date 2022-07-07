2 Directors Of A Firm Linked With Chinese Firm Fled India In 2021 Amid ED Action: Sources

Amid the ED intensifying its probe against a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company, sources told ANI that Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, the directors of GPICPL associated with this firm fled India in 2021. On July 5, the central agency raided 44 places linked to the firm and its associate companies in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Reportedly, the ED filed a money laundering case based on a Delhi Police FIR against a distributor of an agency based in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the ED, a few Chinese shareholders in that company forged their identity documents in order to launder illegally generated funds using shell companies. Moreover, it alleged that some of these “proceeds of crime” were diverted abroad or put in some other businesses by skirting Indian enforcement agencies. On April 30, the ED seized Rs.5551.27 crore of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after this sum was found unlawfully lying in its bank accounts.

The two Chinese directors of a firm, GPICPL, association with mobile maker Vivo - Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie - fled from India last year, an ED official corrected the information. — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Chinese Embassy's response

Responding to the raids on the Chinese firm, Counsel Wang Xiaojian- the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India stated that they are following the issue closely. He stressed that the Chinese government always asks local enterprises to abide by laws and regulations overseas and firmly supports them in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests. Taking objection to the ED probe, he contended that such a move not only "impedes the improvement of the business environment in India" but also "chills" the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries to invest and operate in India.