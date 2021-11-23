Last Updated:

Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%; Check Revised Rates Here

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25%. Check revised rates here

Press Trust Of India
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25%.

The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31% for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23%.

The lowest plan bundled with a per-day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Vi launches new tariff plans

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with a 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8% to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low-value data top-up by about 20%.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs. 

