Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%; Check Revised Rates Here

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25%.
The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.
The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31% for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23%.
The lowest plan bundled with a per-day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.
Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with a 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.
The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8% to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low-value data top-up by about 20%.
The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs.
