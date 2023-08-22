Vodafone Idea Plans To Settle Rs 2,400 Crore Dues By September

Vodafone Idea outstanding dues: Vodafone Idea, burdened by debt, is strategising to clear its outstanding dues to the government, totaling around Rs 2,400 crore, by September, according to sources. Recently, the company resolved pending obligations linked to licence fees and spectrum usage charges, amounting to approximately Rs 450 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Covering dues

According to insiders, Vodafone Idea's intention is to cover dues for the June 2023 quarter, including the spectrum installment along with applicable interest, within the given time frame. The dues include a licence fee of roughly Rs 770 crore due in July and a first installment of Rs 1,680 crore for spectrum acquired in the auctions held last year. While the firm has sought a 30-day extension for the spectrum payment, it is also making preparations to fulfil the licence fee payment commitment by September. The penalty for late spectrum installments entails a 15 percent annual interest rate.

The accumulated amount to be resolved by September is estimated to exceed Rs 2,400 crore, encompassing spectrum, licence fee dues, and accrued interest.

"Due on late payment of spectrum instalment will attract 15 per cent interest rate on annual basis. The company will have to pay around Rs 1,700 crore for spectrum instalment and around Rs 710 crore for licence fee dues with interest. The total amount pending to be cleared by September is over Rs 2,400 crore," another source said.

(With PTI inputs)