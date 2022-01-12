Vodafone-Idea Says Govt Has No Interest In Running Company On Becoming Biggest Shareholder

Amid rising speculation, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar on Wednesday clarified that the central government made its position clear that it does not want to run the telco. He informed that the government will not take over operations of the company and the existing promoters are fully committed to managing the company's operations in the near future. The company's top executive’s comments came a day after the telecom firm agreed to convert interest on deferred statutory dues to equity.

"We do not expect any change in the government's position and existing promoters are committed to managing and running the company," VIL CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a press conference. Further, he cleared the air surrounding the development and said that the Centre showed no interest in appointing a board member at the company. He claimed that the existing board of the company will remain in power.

Furthermore, Takkar added that he expects the entire process to conclude in the coming months. He also said that converting debt to equity was a good option for the company, given that most of the company's financial commitment is to the government. "It was clear to us that converting some of the debt to equity is a good option for the company to reduce its debt going forward," the CEO said.

Vodafone Idea shares plunge

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday took a major tumble nearly dropping off 21 per cent after the debt-ridden firm announced the conversion of debt to equity. VIL shares dropped after investors raised concern over the converting of Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity. The shares stopped dropping in value on Wednesday and are currently trading at around Rs 13.10 on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Govt to become single-largest shareholder

The Centre had earlier provided telecom operators with the option of paying interest on postponed spectrum instalments and AGR dues for a period of four years by converting the NPV of the interest amount into equity. The equity shares will be issued to the government at a par value of $10 per share, subject to final approval by the DoT, because the average price of the company's shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021, was below par value. If the plan moves ahead, the government will become the company's largest stakeholder, with a debt load of almost 1.95 lakh crore.

Image: LinkedIn/Ravinder Takkar, Shutterstock