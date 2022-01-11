Vodafone Idea Shares Drop Nearly 19% On BSE; Govt To Become Single-largest Shareholder

Vodafone Idea (VIL) saw its stock plummet nearly 19% on January 11 as the debt-ridden company revealed it was converting a 16,000 crore interest dues liability to the government. The shares dropped 18.85% to Rs 12.05 on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to a regulatory filing by VIL, the telecom operator has decided to convert nearly $16,000 crore in interest dues liabilities to the government into equity, resulting in a 35.8% share in the company. If the plan is approved, the government will become the company's largest stakeholder, with a debt load of almost 1.95 lakh crore.

Govt to become single-largest shareholder

The government has provided telecom operators with the option of paying interest on postponed spectrum instalments and AGR dues for a period of four years by converting the NPV of the interest amount into equity. The equity shares will be issued to the government at a par value of $10 per share, subject to final approval by the DoT, because the average price of the company's shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021, was below par value.

The filing stated, "the conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the company, including the promoters. Following conversion, it is expected that the government will hold around 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the company, and that the promoter shareholders would hold around 28.5% (Vodafone Group) and around 17.8% (Aditya Birla Group), respectively."

Vodafone Auctions Off World's First-ever SMS

Further, the British multinational telecom company, Vodafone, claimed on Twitter last month that it had auctioned off the world's first SMS for 107k euros. The world's first-ever text message of SMS, 'Merry Christmas,' was transmitted on the Vodafone network, according to Vodafone's Twitter post. The 15-letter message was received by their own employee, Richard Jarvis, on his Orbitel 901 handset on December 3, 1992. The corporation later claimed that it had revolutionised the communications industry, in an official statement. The message was sold for $121,000 as a 'Non-Fungible Token' (NFT) at a Paris auction house.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Vodafone Idea