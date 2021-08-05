Vodafone Idea's Stock Continues To Fall, Sees Drop Of Almost 24%

Vodafone Idea Ltd's stock fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, August 5, plunging nearly 24% to a 52-week low in morning trade. The stock has recently taken on a deserted look, falling over 45% in four trading sessions. The stock fell 24.54% to a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on the BSE on Thursday.

On the NSE, it fell 24.16% to Rs 4.55, its 52-week low. Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Wednesday. Birla, who offered the government his stake in the joint venture with Vodafone in June, would step down as a director and non-executive chairman of VIL at the end of business hours on Wednesday, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. It gave no explanation for Birla's decision. Himanshu Kapania (previous managing director and CEO of Birla's Idea Cellular) will take over as the new chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions by telecom companies like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel seeking to rectify alleged flaws in the calculation of AGR-related dues owed to them. VIL had an AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore, of which it had paid Rs 7,854.37 crore and had Rs 50,399.63 crore outstanding, according to government data.

VIL announced in a BSE filing on Wednesday evening, "The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea, at its meeting, have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4 August 2021."

As a result, Himanshu Kapania, currently a non-executive director and a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, was "unanimously elected" as the non-executive chairman by the board.

This has put Vodafone Idea in a difficult position, as it cannot generate the operating profit required to repay the debts while continuing to operate. After gaining shareholder approval, the company is expected to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in September 2020. However, it has not been able to generate sufficient funding to date.

These factors show that Vodafone Idea is facing major challenges and has no clear plan for reviving its business and repaying its debts. Deutsche Bank recently stated in a research that the government should convert VI's debt to equity to avoid a telecommunications duopoly.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image Credit: ShutterStock/Unsplash