Volvo Cars August Sales Surge 18% On An Annual Basis

Sweden's Volvo Cars, on Monday, reported an 18 per cent jump in monthly car sales for August compared to last year, propelled by European and US demand.

The carmaker sold 51,636 cars in August, of which 33 per cent were fully electric or plug-in hybrid, Volvo Cars said.

European sales zoomed 46 per cent from the same month last year to 16,051 cars, while US sales climbed 31 per cent to 10,644 cars, Volvo added.

However, the company's sales in China plunged 8 per cent year-on-year to 15,760 cars. Volvo Cars is majority owned by China's Geely.

Volvo Cars is a Swedish automotive manufacturer. Founded in 1927 in Gothenburg, Sweden, as a subsidiary of the ball bearing manufacturer SKF. It offers a range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and crossover models. Some of its popular models include the Volvo XC60, Volvo XC90, Volvo S60, and Volvo V60. The company also produces commercial vehicles under the Volvo Trucks and Volvo Construction Equipment brands.

The brand has a global presence, with manufacturing facilities in Sweden, Belgium, the United States, and China.

