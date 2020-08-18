VRL Logistics To Scrap 700 Trucks To Keep Costs In Check Amid 'Lost Year' 2020

Indian company VRL Logistics which owns one of the country's largest fleet of trucks will be scrapping vehicles this year to manage the repair costs and won't be investing any further. They will be scrapping nearly 15 per cent low capacity vehicles to cut costs in the current economic situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scrapping 15% Vehicles

VRL logistics owns nearly 5000 commercial vehicles including tankers, cranes and buses. As per reports, the company is planning to scrap nearly 700 trucks that have been identified as low capacity vehicles to recover repair costs for other vehicles. According to the company's Chief Financial Officer this move is being made in hopes that this will increase their annual profit. VRL Logistics is focusing on cutting costs and hitting pause on fresh investments.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown since March 2020, the company suffered losses in June quarter as per the quarterly financial reports of VRL Logistics. As per reports, the company started operation as per government directives in a phased manner and is currently operating with a 75% capacity. According to local media reports, VRL Logistics gets most of its business from small to medium-sized companies and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on industries across the globe especially the small and medium firms. VRL Logistics profited due to the business from pharmaceutical and farming sectors but they also suffered losses due to the textile and automobile industries from lack of demand. The company is also planning to stop running on routes with less demand, as per reports.

According to VRL Logistics' annual financial report for 2019-20, the Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Vijay Sankeshwar says, "We expect that 2020 will be a lost year for earnings growth in our industry and most industries around the world. Our first priority is to keep our employees out of harm’s way. Second is our duty as an essential provider of transportation and logistics services, we continue to help businesses move their freight so the economy can get back on its feet."

More on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics was started by Dr Vijay Sankeshwar in 1976 in Gadag, Karnataka with just one truck. It went on to grow and now has nearly 5000 vehicles which include commercial as well as passenger transport vehicles. Currently, the company's headquarters is located in Hubballi, Karnataka. VRL Logistics is the largest fleet owner of commercial vehicles in India in the Private Sector as per the Limca Book of Record.

