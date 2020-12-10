Walmart Commits To Exporting $10 Bn Worth Of Indian Goods By 2027 In Make In India Push

Walmart on Thursday announced that it was tripling its commitment to India by sourcing $10 billion worth of goods from the country annually by 2027 to support its 'Make in India' initiative. Highlighting India's potential across sectors of food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health & wellness, and others, Walmart announced that it was tripling its commitment in order to give a boost to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country alongside ongoing efforts such as its Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programs.

“As an international retailer that brings value to customers and communities worldwide, Walmart understands that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. And we see huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc. said in a statement.

Read: Cyber Monday Walmart Deals: Check Out Some Of The Best Offers Here

"By significantly accelerating our annual India exports in the coming years, we are supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers, while creating jobs and prosperity at home in India. It is also a way for Walmart to bring more high-quality, India-made goods to millions of customers all across the world," he added.

Walmart announced it’s tripling its commitment to India by sourcing $10 billion annually from the country by 2027, bringing more high-quality, India-made goods to shoppers worldwide. https://t.co/514Tjj5iWt pic.twitter.com/YLzepGfKVH — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 10, 2020

Read: Does Walmart Price Match During Black Friday? See Walmart Price Match Policy Here

India is one of Walmart's top sourcing markets with an association of more than 20 years contributing annual exports worth US$3 billion. According to the retail giant, Indian-made apparel, homeware, jewellery, hardlines, and other popular products currently reach customers in 14 markets, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the United Kingdom, via Walmart’s Global Sourcing office in Bangalore.

This initiative can be seen as a big boost by Walmart to support local suppliers. It would also help upgrade the operations of SMEs and MSMEs to compete and meet international standards, develop new product lines, and build new capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management, as per the company.

Read: Walmart Black Friday 2020: See Some Of Best Walmart Deals On Black Friday Here

Read: Walmart Drops $35 Minimum For Its Members' Online Orders