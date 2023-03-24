Want To Work In Stores Once A Month, Says New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan in an effort to stay close to the company’s culture and customers, intends to work half-day shift once a month at one of the coffee giant’s stores. Narasimhan, who recently assumed the leadership of the company as CEO, in a letter to the American multinational chain’s employees said that he also “expects the company’s leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.”

Narasimhan stated in the letter that although our performance is excellent, our health also needs to be stronger. We must care for the artists and the theater in the front of our stores and the factory in the back, he said.

For Seattle-based Starbucks, having a CEO work in stores is new, but not unheard of among major corporations. Narasimhan, 55, issued the letter just prior to the company's annual meeting, which was held virtually.

"I felt it was very important to start as a barista. I wanted to really understand what they do and how they do it," Narasimhan said in comments emailed to The Associated Press.

"I've loved and learned so much about the retail experience from working in our stores, and can now make an excellent French press if I do say so myself,” he added.

Narasimhan said his first priority is addressing some of the company's limitations. A reinvention plan announced last fall is updating equipment and layouts to make stores more efficient and increasing employee retention with better pay and benefits, he said.