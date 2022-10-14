WATCH Mohandas Pai & Sanjeev Bikhchandani's Rip-roaring Talk On 'Investing In New India'

At Republic's India Economic Summit, Co-founder & Chairman of Aarin Capital TV Mohandas Pai and Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani spoke to Ananta Capital founder Lovkesh Kapoor on the theme 'Investing in new India'. Notably, from last December 2021, till now, the UK 10-year gilt bond is down 52 percent, MSCI emerging markets index is down 32 percent, for the first time in the history of the Japanese economy, the Japanese 10-year bond went untraded for three consecutive days this week. Amid all of this, India, as IMF said three days back, is the only bright spot, and India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, this year and the next.

'Is India the only bright spot?'

During the summit, Ananta Capital founder Lovkesh Kapoor started the segment by stating, "While doing my research, an incident replayed in my head, I'll share it with you all. I was graduating from my MBA class 15 years back, and as part of the convocation ceremony, and one of my batchmates asked the VC if he thought India would also go through the same pain the West was going through. The VC took a 10-second pause, a deep sigh, and said, 'Kuchh baat hai ki hasti mit ti nahi humari, sadiyon raha hai dushman dohre zama humara', this opened the floor to a round of applause. Following this, he asked the panelists, 'do you also share the optimist my VC shared 15 years back?', and added by asking if India is indeed the bright spot.

Responding to the question, Mohandas Pai said, "You need a little bit of history to answer that question. In 1950, when the largest economy China, Japan and South East Asia was destroyed, three of the top richest families were in India, primarily in Mumbai because Delhi didn't exist at that point in time. From 1950 to 1980 we grew at 3.5 percent, the population grew by 2.5 percent, and per capita income 1 percent a year. Nehru's failed policy made sure that we become poorer in 1980 than 1950. It is all data, not politics. 1980-1990, we grew at 5.5 percent, and the population by 2.25 per cent, but debt grew from 2 million dollars in 1981 to 18 million dollars, and we were broke by 1991. In 1991 we opened up when we got our economic freedom, as private capital was suppressed by Nehru, because of his dalliance with the Soviet Model."

He added, "India has been a free market economy throughout history, that's why we were the richest country in the World, but we destroyed in the first thirty years and now we are paying the price. But, in 1991, GDP was 275 million, and in 2002, we reached 3.1 trillion. We grew 8.2% a year, in dollar terms, for 31 years. That's incredible. Am I optimistic? I have lived for the last 30 years, and I have seen the rise of this country. We have to be optimistic, we have to work towards it, we are supply-constrained, not demand-constrained. We must take per-capita income to $46,000 a year."

On the other hand, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said, "There are ups and downs, as Mohan talked earlier, but if your business is fundamentally sound, you'll be fine. If you back to what Mohan said about creative destruction. Some startups may not survive but the ones that are fit will survive well. When I look back on 1984, the year I passed out from college, and today, there has been a huge change. The increased employment has come from industries and companies that did not exist in 1984. This huge change was mostly brought by new companies and startups."