Watch Your Credit Score Zoom With These 9 Tips

A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness and is commonly known as a CIBIL score. CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) is a credit bureau in India that maintains credit records of individuals.

The credit score in India is calculated based on the individual's credit history, which includes their borrowing and repayment behavior with various lenders such as banks, credit card companies, and non-banking financial institutions.

The credit score ranges from 300 to 900. Lenders in India often consider credit scores above 750 as good, and individuals with higher scores are more likely to receive favourable interest rates and credit terms.

The borrower's CIBIL score helps in understanding a person's credit standing. A person with sound financial management always has a higher CIBIL score. Banks avoid lending to individuals with lower CIBIL scores because they are seen to be less creditworthy. In India, where the financial landscape is rapidly growing, understanding how to improve credit score is crucial for unlocking a brighter financial future.



Here are nine steps to increase credit scores:

1. Know your credit score

Start by obtaining a copy of your credit report and score. Credit information about people is kept up to date in India by credit bureaus like CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau India Limited). Once a year, you can request a free copy of your credit report from these bureaus. The initial step in raising your credit score is to be aware of it.

2. Review your credit report

Check your credit report thoroughly for any errors, inaccuracies, or discrepancies. Common errors may include fraudulent accounts, incorrect personal information and erroneous late payments. If any discrepancies are spotted, immediately report them to the credit bureau for rectification. Addressing such issues can have a positive impact on your credit score.

3. Pay bills on time

A solid credit score is built on a foundation of consistency and timeliness in bill payments. Late payments can significantly hamper your creditworthiness. Opt for auto-debit facilities or you can also set up payment reminders to ensure timely payments. Timely bill settlements will reflect positively on your credit report and gradually boost your credit score.

4. Maintain a low credit utilisation ratio

The percentage of credit that is currently being used is known as the credit utilisation ratio. Maintaining a credit utilisation rate under 30 per cent of your overall credit limit is advised. Financial stress might be a signal of high credit utilisation, which lowers your credit score. Keep an eye on your credit card balances frequently and work to keep them below the recommended limit.

5. Diversify your credit mix

Your creditworthiness may be enhanced by having a diverse mix of credit accounts. While it's crucial to avoid opening unauthorised accounts, having a good ratio of secured and unsecured credit shows sound credit management. To demonstrate your responsible credit behaviour and capacity to handle various kinds of financial commitments, consider a mix of credit cards, loans, and other forms of credit.

6. Avoid multiple credit applications

Frequent credit applications might raise red flags and negatively impact your credit score. A hard inquiry is generated by each application, which can temporarily reduce your credit score. Plan your credit application wisely and when absolutely essential. Too many inquiries within a short period can be interpreted as a sign of financial distress.

7. Maintain a long credit history

Your creditworthiness is greatly influenced by how long your credit history has been established. Your credit score can be raised through long-standing credit accounts with a good payment history. A shorter credit history could result from cancelling old accounts, so avoid doing so. If you have unused credit cards, you can maintain a long credit history by using them occasionally and making timely payments.

8. Resolve outstanding debts and defaults

Outstanding debts or defaults need to be addressed promptly. Work towards settling any overdue accounts, negotiating repayment plans, or seeking professional advice if required. Clearing these financial burdens positively impact your credit score and demonstrates your capacity and commitment towards resolving credit issues.

9. Be cautious with credit card settlements

Be cautious with credit card settlements and avoid paying only the minimum amount due, as this can result in higher interest charges and the accumulation of debt; instead, strive to pay off the entire outstanding balance to maintain better financial health.