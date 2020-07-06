'We Have To Show Loyalty To Our Own Products': JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal

Soon after pledging to nil all its imports to china by the next two years, the Chairman and MD of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, on Monday justified the company's move of boycotting Chinese goods and asserted that it will boost the make in India goods and further encouraged his fellow colleagues to follow the same. Acknowledging his co-industrialists concern over maintaining healthy margins and continuity with china, Jindal said that this situation arrived due to the companies' complacency in blindly accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing Indian domestic vendors.

A lot of my friends & co-industrialists are upset as their business with #China is imp to maintain healthy margins & continuity. But this situation has come because of our complacency in blindly accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing our own domestic vendors. — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) July 6, 2020

Jindal further asserted that Indian industries or trade companies cannot make money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials for their business at the cost of the Indian soldiers who were martyred at the LAC. He urged his fellow businessmen and industrialists to support the armed forces and the government in this fight against the Chinese.

"We cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials for our business while our soldiers are getting killed at the LAC by them. We have to support our armed forces & Govt and prove that we stand with them in this fight against Chinese", Jindal said in his tweet.

He further said that this is an opportunity for us to come together and push for a stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also emphasised on the need to support the domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. "We have to show loyalty to our own products", he said in another tweet.

This is an opportunity for us all to come together and push for a stronger #AtmaNirbharBharat . Let us support our domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. We have to show loyalty to our own products. @FollowCII @NITIAayog @ficci_india @ASSOCHAM4India @siamindia — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) July 6, 2020

JSW Group pledge to nil imports from China

In a significant move, the JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, on Thursday pledged to bring it down to nil in the next two years. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, said in a tweet that ‘the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil has been a huge wakeup call and a clarion call’ for this action.

JSW Cements mainly imports clinker (rock form of cement) from China, grinds it, and mixes fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to tap the domestic markets.

The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we @TheJSWGroup have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 2, 2020

