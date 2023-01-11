'Weak Economic Conditions Might Lead To Recession', Warns World Bank

The World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects Report states that global growth is slowing sharply due to elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investments, and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This document is the first to provide a comprehensive assessment of the medium-term outlook for investment growth in emerging and developing economies.

Given the global economy's precarious state, any new negative development, such as higher-than-expected inflation, an abrupt rise in key interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, or escalating geopolitical tension, could send it into recession.

According to the report, “Investment growth in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) is expected to remain below its average rate of the past two decades. Further adverse shocks could push the global economy into yet another recession. Small states are especially vulnerable to such shocks because of their reliance on external trade and financing, limited economic diversification elevated debt, and susceptibility to natural disasters.”

As stated by the World Bank, this would be the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions occurred within the same decade. The global economy is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

Over the next two years, per capita income growth in emerging and developing economies is expected to average 2.8%, 100 basis points lower than the 2010-2019 average.

Growth in per capita income in Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for roughly 60% of the world's extreme poor, is expected to average only 1.2% between 2023 and 2024, a rate that could cause poverty rates to rise, according to the World Bank.

David Malpass on economic conditions

“The crisis facing development is intensifying as the global growth outlook deteriorates,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

"Emerging and developing countries are facing a multi-year period of slow growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment as global capital is absorbed by advanced economies faced with extremely high government debt levels and rising interest rates," Mr Malpass added.

The President added that weak growth and business investment will exacerbate already-devastating reversals in education, health, poverty, and infrastructure, as well as the increasing demands of climate change.

Furthermore, growth in advanced economies is expected to slow from 2.5% in 2022 to 0.5% in 2023, according to the report.

Growth predictions during the ongoing economic conditions

In the United States, growth is expected to fall to 0.5% in 2023, 1.9% points lower than previously predicted. Growth in the eurozone is expected to be 0% in 2023, a 1.9% point decrease from the previous year. In China, growth is projected to be 4.3% in 2023, 0.9% points lower than previously predicted.

GDP levels in emerging and developing economies will be roughly 6% lower by the end of 2024 than they were before the pandemic. Although global inflation is expected to moderate, it will remain higher than it was before the pandemic.

"Over the past two decades, slowdowns of this scale have foreshadowed a global recession," according to the World Bank. In the face of such a global economic outlook, the report urges the international community to assist small countries by maintaining the flow of official aid to support climate-change adaptation and help restore debt sustainability.

In addition, the World Bank advised policymakers in small countries to improve long-term growth prospects by strengthening resilience to climate change, encouraging effective economic diversification, and improving government efficiency.

(With ANI inputs)