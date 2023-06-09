The Indian equity benchmarks trimmed their gains after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das hinted at tighter monetary policy going ahead as it looks to further curb inflationary pressures. The three-day RBI's monetary policy meet which began on Tuesday, June 6, decided to hold repo rate steady for second straight time as inflation remained below the upper end of the tolerance band of 6 per cent.

Here are prominent business stories for the week ended June 9:

Sensex, Nifty trim gains on profit booking

After gaining on first three days of the week, the 30-share Sensex ended marginally higher for the week. The Sensex gained 78 points to close at 62,625.63 and Nifty 50 index added 29 points to close 18,563.

The RBI kept the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for a second straight meeting on Thursday but indicated that monetary conditions will remain tight to bring inflation down to the 4 per cent target.

Need To Maintain Arjuna’s Eye On Evolving Inflation Scenario, Says Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation still remains above its target although it has come within its tolerance band.

"Headline CPI inflation has come down during March-April 2023 to 4.7 per cent in April, the lowest reading since November 2021. Monetary policy tightening and supply side measures contributed to this process. The easing of inflation was observed across food, fuel and core (CPI excluding food and fuel) categories. Food inflation declined to 4.2 per cent in April, while core inflation moderated to 5.1 per cent," Governor Das said while announcing RBI's monetary policy decision where it kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Launches 5-Door SUV Jimny

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched Jimny priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as it eyes the top slot in the robustly growing sports utility vehicle segment in the country.

The manual trims of the four-wheel drive model are priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 13.85 lakh, while the 4-speed automatic trims are tagged between Rs 13.94 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh.

The five-door model, which features a 1.5-litre petrol motor, will come in two trims , Zeta and Alpha, and will be sold through Nexa dealerships.

ChatGPT Founder Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Tech Ecosystem In India

The founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at New Delhi today to discuss the tech ecosystem in India. The OpenAI CEO is on a visit to India as part of his visit to different countries as tweeted by Altman earlier this week.

“Excited to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea this week!" the OpenAI CEO tweeted a few days ago.

Indian Energy Exchange Tumbles

Shares of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) crashed as much as 23 per cent in the last two trading sessions to hit a 52-week low of Rs 116 on the BSE after Power Ministry called upon Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for implementing market coupling process to ensure uniformity in prices.

Due to the market coupling process, IEX would lose its competitive edge of being one of the most trusted power trading platform for electricity spot price determination as the prices would be determined by a single government entity. This would enable Hindustan Power Exchange (HPE) and Power Exchange India (PXI) to capture IEX's market share and disrupt its monopoly.

Market coupling is the process of collecting buy and sell orders from all the operating power exchanges and matching them to find a uniform market clearing price.

Delhivery Calls Go First Insolvency Process A Sham

Logistics company Delhivery has called crisis-hit Go First's insolvency process as a sham and said that the airline took payment of Rs 57 lakh from Delhivery on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency, the company said in its plea filed at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Meanwhile, insolvency tribunal issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Go First over a plea filed by logistics company Delhivery.

Mercedes-Benz India Launches G-Class' G 400d Adventure Edition

German premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday rolled out its iconic SUV, the G-Class, in two variants, with a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore onwards. The two variants are G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line.

The deliveries of both the variants, G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line, are expected to commence from October-December quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz India said.