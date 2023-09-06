Welspun One Invests Rs 600 Crore In Strategically Located Thane Warehousing Facility

Welspun One, an integrated fund and development management platform, has announced plans to establish an in-city warehousing facility in Thane, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 600 crore. The strategically located facility will be in close proximity to Thane's prime eastern suburbs, Mulund, and the eastern express highway.

This initiative marks the debut project for Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 2, a category II AIF vehicle that has received commitments of Rs 1,500 crore out of a targeted raise of Rs 2,000 crore so far.

Thane's mega project

The Thane project, with a budget of around Rs 600 crore, will feature dedicated docks, dust-free parking bays, vertical transportation facilities, and more.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One, noted the growing demand for in-city warehousing spaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with projected requirements reaching 16 million square feet by FY 28. He emphasised the importance of efficient logistics infrastructure in close proximity to customers to meet businesses' need for faster order-to-delivery times.

Booming warehousing demand

Research estimates suggest that in-city warehousing demand across India is expected to surpass 90 million square feet in the next 4 to 5 years. The purpose-built facility will be versatile, accommodating tenants from various industries, including e-commerce, rapid delivery, grocery, pharmaceuticals, cold storage, cloud kitchens, service centres, and R&D/medical lab facilities.

Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group, highlighted the exponential growth of in-city logistics, driven by the increased demand for e-commerce, quick commerce, and rapid delivery services. He stressed the necessity of purpose-built and fully-equipped facilities to meet the needs of this evolving ecosystem.

(With PTI inputs)