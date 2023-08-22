WeWork India Revenue Up 40% In Q1 To Rs 400 Crore

WeWork India revenue: WeWork India has witnessed a 40 per cent increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 400 crore, during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The surge in revenue is attributed to the escalating demand for flexible workspace solutions across major cities from corporate clients, as highlighted by CEO Karan Virwani. Owned by the real estate entity Embassy Group in partnership with WeWork Global, the company recently unveiled its 50th centre in Saket, South Delhi, marking its foray into the national capital market. This new establishment spans 54,000 sq ft and boasts approximately 700 workstations, situated within a commercial building developed by realty firm Eldeco.

In a recent interview with PTI, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork celebrated the company's six-year journey in India, during which it has expanded to encompass 50 centres, comprising around 90,000 workstations, spanning seven cities.

Workspace demand surges

Virwani observed that the adoption of flexible workspace solutions has surged significantly in the past three years, particularly following the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO noted that the demand has risen in tandem with the gradual return of employees to office spaces. Moreover, he highlighted the country's sustained economic growth as an instrumental factor bolstering this demand.

The financial figures the past two fiscal years underscore the company's upward trajectory. WeWork India closed financial year 2021-22 with approximately Rs 800 crore in revenue and a negative EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 50 crore. In FY23. the company witnessed an even more substantial growth, reporting a turnover of around Rs 1,400 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 250 crore.

Ambitious fiscal goals

Virwani expressed optimism regarding the company's growth prospects in the ongoing fiscal year. After the EBITDA for this quarter stood at approximately Rs 70 crore, Virwani emphasised that WeWork India is targeting a 50 per cent growth for the entire fiscal year. On the operational front, Virwani revealed that the average occupancy rate at WeWork India's centres currently hovers around 80 per cent. The company aims to further enhance this occupancy rate. He also noted that a significant portion of the new demand is stemming from existing clients, showcasing the shifting work dynamics where flexibility is embraced as a way of life by Indian businesses.

Addressing concerns about WeWork Global's recent statement indicating uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern, Virwani underscored that WeWork India's operations would remain unaffected by these global developments. He pointed out that WeWork India has consistently operated as a separate entity, with a majority share held by Embassy Group, thus insulating it from global challenges.

Strategic equity moves

Embassy Group holds a majority stake of 73 per cent in WeWork India, while WeWork Global possesses a 27 per cent shareholding. When asked about the possibility of Embassy Group acquiring WeWork Global's stake in the Indian arm, Virwani expressed his willingness to consider such an opportunity. He reiterated his faith in the company's long-term potential and described WeWork Global as a supportive partner that had invested $100 million (Rs 829.68 crore) in WeWork India in June 2021.

(With PTI inputs)