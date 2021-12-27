The founder of Sequoia Capital-backed women-centric social community platform start-up, Pankhuri Shrivastava, passed away on December 24 at the age of 32. The cause of death and not been declared as of yet. Her co-workers and partner in her start-up firm mourned the death of the vivacious young woman who carved a niche for herself in the world of entrepreneurship.

Venture capitalists and executives mourned the untimely demise of the young businesswoman. Her death came as a shock to her colleagues and peers. Vani Kola, founder of Kalaari Capital in a tweet on Sunday said, "yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that Pankhuri is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately!"

Who is Pankhuri Shrivastava?

32-year-old serial entrepreneur, Pankhuri Shrivastava is credited for creating a brand 'Pankhuri' for women members to socialise, explore and develop their presence through interactive courses, expert chats and interest-focused clubs. She launched the platform in 2019 and went on to raise $3.2 million, after it was supported by Sequoia Capital India's accelerator program, Surge.

About five years ago, Pankhuri also founded a rental start-up, Grabhouse, which was sold to Quikr for cash and equity deal. Grabhouse went to make a business of $10 million in funding led by Sequoia and Kalaari Capital. Talking about Shrivastava, Kalaari Capital founder, Kola also extended her condolences to Pankhuri's family "at this untimely tragedy."

"Her demise is a loss for our start-up ecosystem. We lost our bright and young founder but I know her legacy will live on. It was truly a privilege to know Pankhuri," Kola wrote in her tweet.

3/ She was proud of these girls and how much they could do if only given an opportunity. I saw in Pankhuri a young woman who continued to inspire and give back generously. — Vani Kola (@VaniKola) December 26, 2021

Education and achievements

A computer science engineer, Pankhuri graduated with an engineering degree from RGTU in Bhopal. She also taught in municipal schools in Mumbai under the fellowship program of Teach for India. Her Grabhouse idea was based on the thought of finding broker-free, community-based online exchange for locating accommodation on a rent basis. Managing Director of Sequoia India, Ranjan Anandan took to Twitter to express his grief on the sudden death of a young, zealous entrepreneur. "Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and we will miss you so dearly. Thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time," Mr. Anandan wrote.

(Image: @PankhuriShrivastava/LinkedIn)