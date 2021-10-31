What Is Atal Pension Yojana? How Can One Join Online? Everything You Need To Know

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Wednesday sent a notification informing that the Atal pension account can now be opened online. The circular dated October 27, 2021, brought much relief to those who want to join the Atal Pension Yojana, as it claimed to have simplified the process. According to the circular, the government has now added the option of Aadhar eKYC whereby citizens can subscribe to the scheme.

“As of now, the enrolment of Subscribers happens through physical, net banking or other digital modes provided by the respective APY-SPs (APY Service Providers). Now in order to further increase the outreach and simplify the process of Subscription, CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) would be providing digital onboarding based through Aadhaar eKYC as an additional option. Aadhaar XML based onboarding has already been made available for the benefit of Subscribers. These processes are paperless," the notification, released by the PFRDA, reads.

Atal Pension Yojana launched in 2015 by PM Modi

Swavalamban Yojana was the previous name for the Atal Pension Yojana. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley referenced it in his Budget speech for 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it in Kolkata on May 9, 2015. Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inspired the name of this scheme. The minimum age to join APY is 18 years old, and the maximum age is 40 years old. After reaching the age of 60, a subscriber would be eligible for a guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, based on his payments. As a result, the subscriber's minimum contribution time under the APY would be 20 years. The same pension amount would be paid to the subscriber's spouse after his or her death. The subscriber's accrued pension earnings would be returned to the nominee upon the death of both the subscriber and his or her spouse.

How does Atal Pension Yojana work?

PFRDA formed the National Pension System Trust under the terms of the Indian Trusts Act of 1882 to look after the assets and finances under the NPS in the best interests of the subscribers. The national Aadhaar ID number is the key document for identifying beneficiaries, spouses, and nominees to eliminate entitlement-related issues in the long run. An individual may provide a copy of their ration card or bank passbook as proof of address. Subscribers must choose a monthly pension between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000 and pay the needed contribution regularly. Subscribers can choose to reduce or increase their monthly, quarterly or annual pension amount throughout the accumulation phase, depending on the available monthly pension amounts. The bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme would be connected to this scheme.

Who can subscribe to this scheme?

Anyone who is a working citizen of India between the age group of 18-44 can join the scheme. Additionally, only people with a savings bank account/ post office savings bank account are eligible to apply. “The prospective applicants may provide a mobile number to the bank during their Enrolments under APY to receive periodic updates on their APY account as well as on APY scheme. Aadhaar may also be provided at the time of enrolment as APY scheme is notified for the same," says the PFRDA website.

How to open Atal Pension Yojana account online

Anyone can now open an Atal Pension Yojana account after verifying details with Aadhaar based e-KYC process online. The Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) can board new subscribers via Aadhaar eKYC. However, people who have already subscribed to the Atal Pension Yojana or APY scheme may choose to hold the same account without the eKYC process.

The PFRDA, with its notification, has informed that all accounts are to be seeded with Aadhar numbers of users. “All the APY accounts are to be seeded with Aadhaar number for which the CRA will be providing functionality for facilitating the Aadhaar seeding of the existing APY subscribers through the proper consent mechanism. Additionally, APY-SPs can also collect the Aadhaar details from their associated subscribers with due consent which would then be shared with CRA for seeding," reads the authority notification. Apart from doing it online, anyone can approach their nearest bank branch or post office where he/ she holds a savings bank account to open an account.

