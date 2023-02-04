DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, the Indian government’s flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. It is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) , which ties into Digital India’s vision of providing citizens a secure document access platform on a public cloud.



Targeted at the idea of paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.



DigiLocker has helped in bringing a paradigm shift towards paperless governance by helping citizens and various departments to shift from paper based processes to paperless processes thereby helping to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India.

Digital documents are legally valid under Law

As per reports, these digital documents are legally valid documents under the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000. Furthermore, issued documents available via Digital Locker are bound to be treated at par with original physical documents.



According to the government, DigiLocker offers various benefits to the people, as it helps in storing all the government IDs and other necessary documents digitally. The initiative stores the verified and authentic documents making it legally at par with original documents.



With DigiLocker coming into existence, aimed at the concept of paperless governance, it has reduced the administrative overhead by minimising the use of paper and curtailing the verification process. It provides trusted issued documents and the issued documents available via DigiLocker are fetched in real-time directly from the issuing agency.



DigiLocker also acts as a secure document exchange platform like payment gateway between trusted issuer and trusted verifier with the consent of the citizen. It even provides a verification module enabling government agencies to verify data directly from issuers after obtaining user consent.

How to use DigiLocker

To use DigiLocker, one needs to register using their mobile number and Aadhaar number of the official website www.digilocker.gov.in. After filling in the details, the user will have to create a security pin and enter their email ID. A username and password will require to be created and the process is complete.

DigiLocker is also available as an app in both Android and iOS.

Once the process is complete, the income tax plug-ins for PAN, motor vehicles, CISCE plug-ins for ICSE and ISC marksheets (provided you appeared in the exams after 2017), etc. will appear. One cam click on any one of the plug-ins and then proceed to importing documents into their DigiLocker website.