All You Need To Know About Google's Billing Policy And Why Companies Are Unhappy About It

The world's digital ecosystem is entirely dependent on App Store and Google Play Store for downloading the majority of mobile applications. The two application libraries are widely used across the world apart from China, Russia, South Korea and North Korea.

While Apple's policies are more refined for established applications, Google has been the go-to destination for the majority of emerging tech players and startups as it is economical for those planning to enter the market without many complications.

Recently, the search engine giant has been in the news due to its in-app billing policies and guidelines which have forced many of its users to seek legal remedies.

What is Google Play's billing system?

For those unaware, Google Play's billing system offers applications in its play store library to sell their digital goods and services as per Google's policy. These digital goods can range from subscriptions in a news aggregator app to premium services in a food delivery application. The system is the biggest boost to startups and the already established apps in the library to promote their services and increase their revenue while working on subscription-based ecosystems benefiting the consumers and providers. This also helps Google to increase its wealth apart from the charges it initiates for app registration, hosting and maintenance.

The following are the purchases that are bound to be executed as per Google Play's billing system:

Digital items like virtual currencies, extra lives, additional playtime, add-on items, characters or avatars.

Subscription services in fitness, game, dating, education, music, and video applications.

An add-free version of an application

A premium/high-end version of the application supporting additional benefits

Storage and cloud security services

Similarly, the services that are not supported in the policy include:

Purchase of physical goods

Purchase of physical services

Credit card or utility payments

Online gambling

Why is Google's billing policy under criticism?

The transactions of the in-app payments are bound by a different set of guidelines as mandated by Google. In the year 2020, the company had cleared that all the developers operating on the Google Play Store need to use the prescribed Google Billing Policy. Any alternate method of payment was strictly prohibited for the sale and subscriptions of the corresponding digital services. The company also gave a one-year grace period to developers to comply with the same and make the necessary changes needed in the application.

Google had also given extra time and the necessary help to all the developers post that to comply with the guidelines and strictly discouraged them to avoid the use of alternate payments as soon as they could. Several companies had then raised concerns about the policies of Google and it forced the developers to restrict to a single payment entity.

However, India's anti-trust regulator, the Competition Commission of India in October 2022 taking cognizance of the same and to protect the interest of the Indian companies ruled that the tech giant cannot put such restrictions on the company and such payment impositions could suppress competition in the market. CCI had also slapped a fine of $113 million on Google as a result of its actions. Following the order, the company in a statement called for a temporary halt on the payment policy and said that it will review and take the necessary steps to protect the interest of the Indian Market.

In January this year, Google in a statement said that the company has decided to consider the observations of the CCI and came up with a proposal to provide alternate payment methods to the users and developers. Under the same, developers in India can now have the option to integrate an alternate in-app billing system in India. The changes prescribed by Google included the following:

For users paying through an alternate payment method, they have the choice of using the Google billing system as well. The service fee proposed by Google will now be reduced by 4 per cent.

All developers need to inform Google with the necessary declaration forms and accept the terms of the agreement.

All developers have to follow trust and safety requirements and should ensure that no fraudulent transactions are reported and if something happens proper grievance mechanisms are followed.

All developers should manually report to Google the amount of paid transactions.

All developers are supposed to pay an adjusted Google Play service for the usage of alternate billing systems.

Tussle between Google and developers continue

Last month Google came under the lens again because of the policies and amendments it had introduced. The company's new policy which was to be implemented from April 2023 in compliance with the CCI order made the developers once again knock on the doors of courts. As per the new policy, it offers three payment options:

Google Play's Billing System

Alternative billing system

Payments on consumption only without a service fee.

The tussle now has been regarding the service fee that the search engine collects from the developers. As per Google, it charges a 15-30 per cent service fee, but most developers pay less than the same. The service fee is again less by 4 per cent when the alternate payment method is used. It also said that the services collected are used as part of investments that the company wishes to do in the application ecosystem. Contrary to this the app developers have raised concerns that the updated policies do not prove to be beneficial. The companies have further highlighted that the new alternate payment will also end up in the service fee of 26-30 per cent which is again high and against the order of CCI.