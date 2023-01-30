What Is Hindenburg Research? All About The Firm That’s Stirred A Confrontation With Adani

The Adani Group and New York-based financial research firm Hindenburg Research have been embroiled in a fierce back-&-forth for almost a week. Hindenburg claimed to have carried out a 2-year-long investigation into the Adani group, following which it posed 88 questions. The Adani group has refuted allegations against it in a 413-page statement. While the confrontation continues, it has led to a spike in interest in Hindenburg Research. Here's all you need to know about it...

What is Hindenburg Research all about?

Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm founded by Nate Anderson, a graduate from the University of Connecticut with a degree in international business, in 2017. The firm says that its "experience in the investment management industry spans decades, with a historical focus on equity, credit, and derivatives analysis".

The firm says that it uses fundamental analysis to aid its investment decision making, they believe that the most "impactful research results from uncovering hard-to-find information from atypical sources". The firm focuses on situations where companies may have been any combination of the following:

Accounting irregularities

Bad actors in management or key service provider roles

Undisclosed related-party transactions

Illegal/unethical business or financial reporting practices

Undisclosed regulatory, product, or financial issues

Why is the firm named “Hindenburg”?

The research firm's name has been adapted from the infamous Hindenburg disaster of May 6, 1937 in which the passenger airship 'LZ 129 Hindenburg' caught of fire and exploded, claiming the lives of 35 individuals. "We view the Hindenburg as the epitome of a totally man-made, totally avoidable disaster," says the firm's website. The airship which was technically a large balloon carried almost a hundred people was filled with "the most flammable element in the universe" - Hydrogen gas.

The incident back in 1937 occured even after dozens of hydrogen-based aircrafts had met a similar fate earlier. The attitude and perspective of the operators of the Hindenburg airship has been compared to the lens through which people at Wall Street look at the stock market, with the maxim - “this time is different”.

"We look for similar man-made disasters floating around in the market and aim to shed light on them before they lure in more unsuspecting victims," the research firm has said.

What is short selling?

Short selling in stock markets is where people borrow shares of a company's stock and sell them, hoping the stock price would go down. Then they would buy the stock back at a lower price and return it to the person they borrowed it from. This is how people can make money when they think the stock price is going to go down.

In simple terms, short selling is when you borrow something, like a toy from a friend, with the promise to give it back later. But instead of keeping the toy, you sell it to someone else. If the price of the toy goes down, you can buy it back at a lower price and give it back to your friend. The difference between what you sold it for and what you bought it back for is your profit.

Short selling, when done properly under the ambit of wise regulations, can have positive impact on financial markets. However, short selling can also have a negative impact on financial markets. When too many people short sell a stock, the price can fall excessively, leading to a downward spiral that can harm companies and investors.

This is because when the stock price falls, the company may face challenges such as lower morale, reduced investor confidence, and difficulty in obtaining new financing. Additionally, if the price falls too far, it can trigger automatic selling by investors, causing the price to fall even further.