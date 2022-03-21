What Is Zomato Instant? All About New '10 Minute Food Delivery' Feature & Its Availability

In a bid to reduce the waiting period for customers after ordering food, online food aggregator Zomato is set to introduce their Instant delivery feature which claims to deliver an order within 10 minutes of placing it on the app. The new upcoming feature claims to fulfil the quick delivery promise without putting their delivery partners at risk and penalising them for late deliveries. The announcement of the same was made by CEO Deepinder Goyal in an elaborative blog.

As per Goyal, the new feature will make Zomato the first to deliver food in such a short time, propelling them to new heights in the tech industry. Read on to know about the new Zomato Instant features and how it works.

Zomato Instant: 10-minute delivery feature and availability

To accomplish their promise to deliver food, 'without comprising' with its quality, CEO Goyal wrote in the blog that Zomato will rely on 'dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods'. To ensure that the freshness and quality of the food are not compromised during the pickup, 'dish-level demand prediction algorithms and future-ready in-station robotics' are employed. To fulfil their goal of carrying out the new feature successfully, the online food delivery company relies on eight principles.

That includes affordable as well as home-cooked food, highest quality of fresh food, hygiene practices, reducing the use of plastic packages, convenient packaging, traceable supply chain, delivery partner safety and lastly, collaboration with restaurant partners.

Wohoo! Zomato Instant is here to deliver your food in just 10 minutes - without any risks or penalties for the delivery partners.



How will Zomato Instant: 10-minute food delivery work?

Zomato's finishing stations will house 20-30 bestseller items from across the restaurants 'based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences'. Posing as an advantage to customers, the prices are expected to be reduced due to 'demand predictability at a hyperlocal level'. However, Zomato intends to maintain the absolute rupee margin/income for restaurants and delivery partners.

Under the ambitious project, Zomato will pilot four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards. As per Goyal, if this endeavour is successful, it will positively impact factors such as affordability, accessibility, assortment and quality. In simple words, there will be a 50% reduction in cost to the end customer, a reduction of delivery time from 30 minutes on average to under 10 minutes and the company will be able to ensure the highest grade ingredients and hygiene practices across the supply chain.

