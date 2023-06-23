What’s Brewing At BYJU’S? Auditor Resigns, Board Left With Only 3 Members

Quick links:
Byju Raveendran-backed EdTech platform was once at a time valued at $22 billion | Image: Republic
Problems with the EdTech platform BYJU'S seem not to be getting over anytime soon. Among the latest set of troubles facing the unicorn are that its auditor Deloitte has resigned and three board members have stepped down amid legal fights with lenders.
The departures mean Byju's board now only comprises the founder's family - Chief Executive Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources.
Deloitte said in a letter to Byju's board it was resigning because the company had delayed financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2022. Deloitte said it did not receive the necessary documents even after writing several letters to the board. Byju's has not commented on this.
Last year, Deloitte approved Byju's 2020-21 accounts after it asked the company to change the way it classifies certain revenue entries.
Separately, three board members of Byju's - representing investors Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India), Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative - stepped down, without giving a reason.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered an inspection of BYJU's due to concerns related to corporate governance lapses.
BYJU'S expanded its business at a breakneck pace when Covid-19 induced lockdowns led to high demand for remote EdTech services. The company made a slew of acquisitions in India and the US. In India it acquired Aakash, a provider of coaching services for medical and engineering entrance exams, and WhiteHat Jr, which provides coding training service among others. The company attracted billions of dollars from investors across the globe while it was in expansion mode.
In the past, the EdTech giant has announced multiple layoff decisions. BYJU'S has also laid off almost 1,000 employees at the start of this year, which included top-level employees who were drawing huge salaries.
(With inputs from Reuters)