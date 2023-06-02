WhatsApp Bans 74.52 Lakh Accounts In India To Ensure Safety, Transparency

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has banned a record 74,52,000 accounts in India in April this year, WhatsApp said in its India monthly report. The record banning of these accounts has been done on account of over 4,100 ban appeals and grievances received by WhatAspp.

The company at present has a user base of almost 500 million in India. Out of the 74,52,000 accounts removed from the popular texting application, almost 24,69,700 were banned by the company before there were any complaints or reports lodged as part of its safety protocols.

What does WhatsApp's India monthly report reveal?

The report is published in accordance with IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. WhatsApp, in accordance with the same, releases its monthly report on the first day of every month. The company has received 4,377 grievances and has only taken action on 234 out of them, which accounts for 5-6 per cent of the complaints filed in April.

In addition, WhatsApp has deployed a set of tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior and abuse. Recently, the company has also emphasised the fact that it will take every step to prevent any wrong actions and will not wait for resolutions and solutions after an unwanted crisis has happened. As part of its preventive measures to detect abuse, Meta follows three different stages; during the registration of accounts, during messaging operations and in response to negative feedback received by the company.

These three steps also help the company have an idea of the issues and also find ways to prevent the same in the future. Moreover, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that WhatsApp rolled out a feature called 'Chat Lock' (a feature where the user can protect certain parts of conversations separately in different folders) which is aimed at securing and making the users' intimate chats more private and devoid of cyber threats.

The government has also taken steps to safeguard users in the social media vertical. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, launched a Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) which looks into the concerns around the content posted on social media.

As part of ensuring more safety measures, WhatsApp also launched the new global 'Security Center' page on Thursday that acts as one stop window for ensuring more protection for the users against spammers and other unwanted contacts. This is again a step aimed by WhatsApp to build awareness with the help of its in-built features. This Security Center will be available to users in English and 10 other Indian languages.

WhatsApp in the past has been abused by many users for making cyber threats and honey trapping individuals and these steps ensure more accountability, responsibility and safety from the company's end.