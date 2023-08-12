WhatsApp's Multi-account Beta Feature Could Eliminate Need For Parallel Apps

WhatsApp is planning to enable seamless switching between two accounts, eliminating the requirement for multiple app instances.

A recent update in the beta version, specifically version 2.23.17.8, has introduced a multi-account function, permitting users to add and alternate between various WhatsApp accounts within the same app.

Although the multi-account function was initially in development, it is now accessible to certain beta testers who install the latest update, as stated by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp’s multi-account feature | Image Credit: WABetaInfo

How can you create a new account?

Users can create a new account by selecting the arrow icon adjacent to the QR code button in the app's settings. The option to switch to another account is also available in the same menu. Each account maintains its own chats, alerts, and settings and remains on the device until the user logs out.

This feature proves valuable for individuals managing multiple phone numbers who desire to segregate personal and professional conversations. Additionally, it streamlines the process of handling numerous accounts on a single device, eliminating the necessity for distinct devices or parallel apps. Users can efficiently manage and alternate between their accounts through one app on their primary device.

Although the multi-account feature is already accessible to some beta testers, it is anticipated to roll out to a broader audience over the coming weeks. Users seeking to explore this functionality can participate in the Google Play Beta Programme and access the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Presently, there is no indication of when this feature might be introduced for iOS.