White Collar Hiring In India Drops 6% In August Amid Cautious Sentiments

White-collar hiring in India experienced a year-on-year decline of 6 per cent in August, primarily influenced by cautious sentiments in the IT, insurance, auto, healthcare, and BPO sectors, according to a report released on Monday.

In August 2023, there were 2,666 job postings, compared to 2,828 job postings in the same period the previous year.

On a sequential basis, hiring increased by 4 per cent in August 2023 compared to 2,573 job postings in July 2023, as reported by the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index provides a monthly overview of the Indian job market and hiring activity, based on new job listings and job-related searches conducted by recruiters on Naukri.com's resume database.

Optimistic hiring sentiment in non-IT sector

The report states, "Jobspeak Index for August 2023 reveals optimistic hiring sentiments being driven by non-IT sectors such as oil and gas, hospitality, and pharma. The IT sector also showed positive signs, registering sequential hiring growth after declining for the past few months. This is a healthy indication of normalcy trends returning to the white-collar job market in India," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com.

The IT sector experienced significant underperformance, with new job creation in the industry being 33 per cent lower than the high base value in August of the previous year.

Apart from IT, sectors like insurance, auto, healthcare, and BPO also demonstrated cautious hiring sentiments, with a decline of 19 per cent, 14 per cent, 12 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively, in new job creation compared to August of the previous year.

In contrast, the oil and gas sector continued its upward trajectory with a 17 per cent increase in hiring compared to August of the previous year. The cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad saw the highest job growth in this sector.

14 per cent growth in hospitality sector

Experienced professionals with over 16 years of experience remained the most sought-after candidates.

The hospitality sector continued to hire aggressively, witnessing a 14 per cent growth in new job creation compared to the previous August.

Driven by a renewed focus on research and development (R&D), the pharmaceutical sector observed a 12 per cent growth in hiring compared to the previous August, with particularly strong growth in cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Furthermore, the report revealed an 8 per cent sequential increase in the number of open job vacancies related to AI functions in August. The steepest increase was observed for ML engineers and full-stack AI scientists, followed by other roles, including data scientists and data analysts.