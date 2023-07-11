White-collar Job Openings Decline By 3% In June: Survey

A recent analysis from the recruitment platform foundit indicated that there was a 3 per cent drop in white-collar job openings in June. Recruiters in industries like IT, BFSI, and manufacturing were cautious and scaled back their hiring plans.

Although certain sectors experienced positive growth during the month, industries such as information technology witnessed a decline of 19 per cent, while banking, financial services, and insurance saw a decline of 13 per cent.

Similarly, the home appliances industry recorded a decline of 26 per cent, and the production/manufacturing sector experienced a 14 per cent decrease. These industries have not yet reached the hiring levels observed in the previous year.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit), formerly known as the Monster Employment Index, analyses online job postings in real-time by examining millions of employer job opportunities each month.

Online hiring trend

The latest report on e-recruitment trends in June 2023 revealed a 2 per cent increase in online hiring compared to the previous month, indicating a notable resurgence in hiring activity across various industries.

The report highlighted several positive developments, with healthcare leading the way with an impressive 11 per cent increase in online hiring. The BPO sector followed closely behind with a 7 per cent rise, while production and manufacturing experienced a 5 per cent uptick.

Online hiring increased by 2% in June | Image credit: Pexels

Additionally, the logistics industry showed promising signs with a 9 per cent increase in online hiring. These statistics reflect a growing demand for talent in key sectors and indicate a positive outlook for the job market in the coming months.

Sekhar Garisa, the CEO of foundit, a Quess company, expressed optimism about the upward hiring trend. He mentioned that jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, and IT sectors have started to return, and he expects hiring intentions to improve in the next quarter as companies reassess their talent requirements.

Garisa emphasised the importance of continuous upskilling and adapting to the changing needs of industries to succeed in the current market environment. He noted that although cautious hiring sentiments were observed during the global slowdown, India Inc's hiring intentions are expected to recover over time.

Job opportunities in metropolitan cities



In terms of cities, metropolitan areas saw an overall 3 per cent increase in hiring activity in June, while tier-II cities experienced a 2 per cent decline in recruitment.

Demand for freshers with 0-2 years of experience remained stable on a monthly basis. Top management roles with over 15 years of experience showed the highest growth at 4 per cent. Senior level roles with 11-15 years of experience experienced a slight 1 per cent increase, while mid-senior level professionals with 7-10 years of experience and intermediate level professionals with 4-6 years of experience each saw a 2 per cent rise in demand.

(With PTI inputs)