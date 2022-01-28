Who Is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran? Know All About India's New Chief Economic Adviser

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 and the Economic Survey, the central government on Friday, January 28 announced Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Nageswaran, the former part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), had earlier worked as a writer, author, teacher, and consultant.

All about Anantha Nageswaran; new Chief Economic Advisor for Finance Ministry

Anantha Nageswaran graduated in 1985 with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Later in 1994, he obtained a doctoral degree in Finance for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates from the University of Massachusetts.

Between 1994 and 2011, Nageswaran took the responsibilities of leadership roles in macro-economic and capital market research for several private wealth management institutions in Switzerland and in Singapore. He was Dean at IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University from October 2018 to December 2019.

It is learnt that Nageswaran helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in Public Policy. In 2001, he also helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group. Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as a part-time member to the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of India in October 2019 for two years.

It is to be mentioned that Anantha Nageswaran is a ‘Distinguished Visiting Professor’ of Economics at Krea University (India) and Adjunct Faculty at the Singapore Management University. The Cambridge University Press in March 2015 and October 2017 published his co-authored book, ‘Economics of Derivatives’ and ‘Derivatives’ respectively. In November 2016, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace published another co-authored work of Nageswaran, ‘Can India grow?’.

Nageswaran's most recent co-authored work would be ‘The rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures’ published by the Cambridge University Press.

Image: Twitter@FinMinIndia