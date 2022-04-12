Who Is Subhash Shankar Parab? Everything We Know About Nirav Modi's Close Aide In PNB Scam

In a major breakthrough in the Nirav Modi case, India has successfully extradited a close aide of the absconding diamantaire from Egypt. Subhash Shankar Parab, who is said to be a key person of interest in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was brought to Mumbai from Cairo on Monday. Subhash Parab will now be a key element in the case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has been working on the bank fraud case for a long time and was trying to extradite Subhash Shankar Parab to the country. According to officials sources, he is expected to reveal a lot more evidence in the case.

Who is Subhash Shankar Parab?

Parab was the Deputy General Manager in one of Nirav Modi's firms. He is a key accused in the case linked with the multi-billion-dollar PNB scam in 2018. Absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi is said to have had close contact with Parab during the scam.

According to officials, 50-year-old Parab was allegedly kept in illegal confinement in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo, when he was contacted by a CBI team. Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond and was absconding ever since Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi fled the country.

Following the scam, India had issued an Interpol Red Notice against Parab to bring him back to country. In the Red Corner Notice, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain a fugitive if spotted in their countries, after which extradition or deportation proceedings begin. After a long diplomatic and legal process, the CBI has now managed to bring Parab back to the country.

Probing officials believe that he could let them in on information regarding the country's biggest banking scam of around $2 billion (Rs 15,228.50 crore). Nirav Modi who was apprehended on 19 March 2019, has been accused of being the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB of Rs 13,578 crore. India has been fighting its extradition trial since. The probe could now take new routes after the interrogation of Parab, who is a close aide of Nirav Modi.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter/PTI)