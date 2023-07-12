Why Are Shares Of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Surging To Record Highs?

Reliance Industries' shares surged for the third straight session on Wednesday, July 12. The stock rose as much as by 1.37 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,802 on the BSE. In the last three sessions, stock has gained 6.33 per cent. Reliance Industries is the country's most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 19 lakh crore.

Here are the reasons why Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance shares have been soaring.

Demerger of Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries will make its retail unit, Reliance Retail, a fully promoter-owned company. It is planning to buy out minority shareholders of Reliance Retail for up to Rs 1,071.27 crore.

Reliance Retail's board had approved the proposal to reduce the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than Reliance Retail Ventures, its promoter, and holding company.

About 99.91 per cent of Reliance Retail's shares are with Reliance Retail Ventures. The other shareholders hold the remaining 0.09 per cent shares.

Demerger of Reliance's financial services business

Reliance Industries fixed July 20 for share allocation in the demerger process of its financial services subsidiary. Reliance Industries Limited’s financial services business, Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL), will be demerged from its parent company.

"Thursday, July 20, 2023, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company (RIL) entitled to receive the Resulting company's (RSIL) new equity shares," said an exchange filing from Reliance Industries.

In October 2022, the company said that it would demerge its financial services undertaking into RSIL, which would be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Launch of Jio Bharat

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio announced the launch of a new internet-enabled phone, Jio Bharat, priced at Rs 999.

Jio Bharat mobile

The launch of the device comes amid the company's bid to make India fee of 2G under its campaign of '2G-Mukt Bharat'.

The Beta trial for the first 1 million devices started July 7 onward, according to Jio's press release. The company said that it will ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users.