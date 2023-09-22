Why Did Glenmark Pharma Fall Over 6% Today?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price dips: The share price of pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited fell over 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 775 today after it entered into a definitive agreement with Nirma to divest 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences for Rs 5,651 crore, at a price of Rs 615 per share.

Once the sale is completed, Glenmark Pharma will own 7.84 per cent in Glenmark Life Sciences as against the current 82.9 per cent. Also, according to SEBI norms, Nirma will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences for an additional 17.15 per cent stake at Rs 631 per share.

In a September 21 press conference, Chairman and MD Glen Saldanha said that their goal is to be net cash positive for the next two years after the total debt gets extinguished after the deal. Going forward, he said, the company will focus on growth, ROCE, and being cash-positive.

SBI Securities, in a note, said it is positive in the short to medium term on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark Pharma performance

Glenmark Pharma's revenue rose 22.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 FY24 to Rs 3,402 crore due to strong contributions from Europe (up 73.7 per cent YoY) and the US (up 22 per cent YoY). The company's adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 202 crore (4.9 per cent YoY) in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA margin increased to 18.6 per cent in Q1 FY24, supported by a higher topline. While R&D costs have declined, the cost of sales and other expenses increased on a YoY basis. A Geojit report released in the last week of August said that new launches mixed with a strong existing portfolio will continue to drive business for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in the near term.

Glenmark's consolidated topline grew 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,402 crore in Q1 FY24, because of 73.7 per cent YoY growth in Europe. According to the Geojit report, the European business shot up due to new launches, an uptick in base business with enhanced market share, primarily in respiratory brands. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' existing portfolios and new launches provide 22 per cent YoY growth in North America.

As of 11:49 am, Glenmark shares traded 5.7 per cent lower at Rs 784, underperforming the Sensex which is trading on a flat note.