Why Did Subros Shares Rally 13% Within A Matter Of Few Minutes?

Auto air conditioning system maker Subros surged as much as 13 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 463 after the company said that it has developed an electric air-conditioning system with an Integrated Battery Management system for Hydrogen Cell Bus application.

The company in an exchange announcement said, “Subros Limited, in keeping with its strategic intent of expanding its business in the Bus segment and Electric mobility, has developed its Electric Air-conditioning system with an Integrated Battery Management system for Hydrogen Cell Bus application.”

The New Delhi headquartered company said that its Research and Design (R&D) engineers have developed the solution entirely in-house in line with the company's initiative to "Design in India" and "Make in India".

Furthermore, the new system has been installed in one of the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) buses for testing purposes.

Subros is a key player in the bus air-conditioning systems and with this product/system. It also exports its products to international markets and has a presence in select global regions.

The company’s market cap is Rs 2,900 crore. Its stock was trading over 6 per cent higher at Rs 437.45 per share, at 12:04 pm, on BSE.

Subros Limited, founded in 1985, specialises in the design, manufacturing, and supply of automotive thermal products such as air conditioning systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, compressors, condensers, and radiators for various vehicle applications.

The company provides air conditioning solutions for a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. Subros serves numerous major automakers in India and has established long-term relationships with companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and others.