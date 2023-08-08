Why Gland Pharma Shares Surged A Whopping 20% In A Single Session

Shares of Gland Pharma were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,612.60 a day after it reported its June quarter earnings. Gland Pharma reported 41 per cent jump in first-quarter revenue on Monday, aided by its acquisition of French pharmaceutical group Cenexi.

Gland Pharma financials

The Hyderabad-based company, which draws the bulk of its revenue from the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said revenue jumped to Rs 1,209 crore from Rs 857 crore.

The company said 37 per cent of the total revenue came from its acquisition of Cenexi in January. Revenue from Europe jumped more than five-fold to Rs 222 crore.

Excluding the Cenexi acquisition, Gland Pharma's revenue rose 3.5 per cent on the back of improvement in its base business and stability in the United States.

"The efforts made for business recovery, after a challenging previous year, are yielding fruitful results," Gland Pharma Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Sadu said in a statement.

Gland Pharma, majority owned by China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co, however, reported a 15.3 per cent fall in profit to Rs 194 crore for the quarter ended June 30 amid price erosions and increased competition.

Gland Pharma, founded in 1978, primarily operates on a business-to-business model and focuses on sterile and complex injectables. The company also has contract manufacturing, along with direct consumer sales.

Gland Pharma sales

Sales in the Indian market, which accounts for 5 per cent of its total revenue, rose 29 per cent to Rs 64.7 crore.

Gland Pharma also said it launched cardioprotective agent Dexrazoxane in China during the quarter, the company's first product in the country.

Gland Pharma’s operating performance

Gland Pharma’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin also known as operating profit margin contracted 720 basis points to 24.3 per cent against Motilal Oswal’s estimate of 20 per cent, due to inferior operating leverage. This was partly due to addition of low margin of Cenexi business.

Overall EBITDA grew 9 per cent annually to Rs 290 crore for the quarter.

As of 12:50 pm, Gland Pharma shares were 20 per cent higher at Rs 1,612.60.

