Why Have Tomatoes Gone Off Menu At McDonald's?

Several McDonald's outlets in India have temporarily removed tomatoes from their menus, sparking social media discussions. While the stores have not explicitly attributed the decision to the recent surge in tomato prices, a notice displayed by Connaught Plaza Restaurants stated that they were unable to obtain sufficient quantities of tomatoes that meet their stringent quality standards.

McDonald's India, North and East, clarified that the removal was solely due to the non-availability of tomatoes meeting their quality specifications and assured customers that efforts were underway to reintroduce tomatoes in the menu soon. The company highlighted that restaurants in the Punjab-Chandigarh area, where adequate tomato supplies are sourced, continue to serve tomatoes on their menus.

The shortage of tomatoes across India can be attributed to seasonal crop issues caused by rainfall in several regions. Prices of tomatoes, which typically rise during July and August due to the impact of the monsoon on harvesting and transportation, were already elevated this year, with prices reaching around Rs 150-160 per kilogram.

Prices are on a continuous surge. "The price of tomatoes is currently Rs180 per kg today. We are deeply concerned about the impact it is having on our business and the customers. We have experienced a significant decline in demand from customers and have also lost major online sellers such as Big Basket, Zepto, Reliance, and others," Javed Ali, member of the Okhla Mandi Samiti told Republic.

The increase in prices can be attributed to various factors, including pest attacks on tomato crops following a sudden temperature increase in March and April, resulting in reduced yields and higher market rates.

McDonald's drop tomatoes from menu | Image credit: Unsplash

Notably, this is not the first time McDonald's outlets in India have faced tomato shortages. In 2016, during a similar price surge, many stores removed tomatoes from their menus.

Whats the impact on cost of meal?

The increase in tomato prices has also impacted the cost of meals in India. According to a report by Crisil, the average cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis had been declining since October 2022 but witnessed a sequential surge in May and June 2023. The rising prices of tomatoes in June played a significant role in driving this escalation. In an effort to mitigate such issues in the future and ensure a consistent supply of quality tomatoes, McDonald's expressed its commitment to employing sustainable agricultural practices, including the cultivation of hydroponically-grown tomatoes in controlled environments to reduce dependence on seasonal fluctuations.

(with agency inputs)