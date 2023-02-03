The Adani Group's major concern right now is stakeholder value, said Adani Group lawyer Raian Karanjawala, speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Friday. Karanjawala, whose law firm Karanjawala and Co. counts the Adani Group among its clients, also explained why Gautam Adani hasn't taken legal action against Hindenburg, the US-based short seller which came out with a report that the Adani Group has called 'rife with conflict of interest'.

"The answer is simple, Gautam Adani has one advantage over most other industrialists which is his Samdhi happens to own one of India's largest litigating firms, that's Cyril Amarchand Shroff. So everything that will be done will be caliberated by them and I'm sure that they will react at the right time", Karanjawala told Arnab. "Now of course, what's happens is when someone comes and puts your house on fire, the first thing that you do is to try and quell the fire, then you go after the people. So you are looking at early days. I'm sure there will be a response", he added.

Responding to Hindenburg's challenge of taking the matter to a US court and if the Adani Group is in a defensive mode, Karanjawala said that "American jurisdiction has certain drawbacks".

"At the moment the Adani Group's major concern is stakeholder value. I think what they are really doing is concentrating on keeping that robust and then I'm sure they will react," Karanjawala said.

Karanjawala reveals two of Gautam Adani's major priorities

"The number 1 in Adani's two priorities are clearing his name and two, making sure his shareholders regain confidence in him, making sure that the stock market regains confidence in him", Karanjawala said. "Fortunately for him, his business is largely insulated from the share market. Because he deals in sports, he deals in airports, he deals in cement and power". He also said that the fundamentals are strong.

Meanwhile on Friday, investors did show confidence in a few Adani Group companies as shares of Adani Enterprises rebounded 1.25% to settle at Rs 1,584.20 a piece on the BSE after tumbling 35% to Rs 1,017.10. Adani Ports also bounced back climbing 7.98% to Rs 498.85 per share after tanking 14.51% to Rs 394.95.

Other major companies, however, saw share prices fall as Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy tanked 10% each followed by Adani Power and Adani Gas, both 5% on Friday, on the BSE.