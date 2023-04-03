Why India Is Placed Near The Bottom Of Global Startup Index

AI website Business Name Generator’s (BNG) recent study shows India placed among the most challenging countries to launch a startup. Among other criteria, the AI-powered website analysed business tax rates, GDP growth, and the cost of startup procedures to determine the optimal location to start a business.

The BNG study also examined the population, average monthly salary, gross domestic product (GDP), and GDP per capita for each of the 50 nations. In addition, happiness score, cost of living, and quality of life were taken into account while computing the final index score to determine the locations of the most contented employees.

European bags it all

According to the BNG study, the top ten countries in the world to start a business in 2023 are all in Europe, with the Czech Republic taking the top spot. Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Slovakia made up the top five in that order.

It should not be surprising that two Nordic nations appear in the top five, as they frequently rank highly in surveys that prioritise happiness and quality of life. Also, Europe is luring tech talent with its remote working and digital nomad visa policies.

According to the study, the Czech Republic is the greatest nation to launch a startup. Despite having the lowest quality of life rating among the top ten, it is one of the least expensive countries to start a business because it only costs 1.1% of GNI (gross national income) per capita. The cost of labour is relatively affordable, with monthly salaries of around USD 1,800. Companies can benefit from a very low corporate tax rate of just 19%.

Challenging countries to produce successful startup all in Asia

The analysis also showed that, with one exception, all five of the nations where it is hardest to create a successful business is Asia. The Philippines has the unfortunate distinction of being last on the list, followed by Egypt, India, South Korea, and Vietnam, in that order.

The unexpected fall

With the thriving startup ecosystems in South Korea and India, it is quite unexpected that these two nations rank last in a startup ranking.

In fact, according to a 2022 World Economic Forum report on the top nations for entrepreneurs, South Korea came in at number seven while India came in at number 17 out of 50.

According to Invest India, with over 77,000 firms, India has the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide. India experienced a 15-fold growth in startup funding, a 9-fold increase in investors, and a 7-fold increase in incubators between 2015 and 2022. A total of 107 unicorns worth USD 340.79 billion are also found in India.

India was identified as the third most difficult country in the BNG research to create a start-up due primarily to its low quality of life and happiness index ratings.

The report said, “This could greatly impact job satisfaction, productivity, and overall well-being in the workplace.”

Why the BNG study?

Helping businesses select the ideal site for their business is one of the justifications given by BNG for carrying out the study.

The author of the report, Adaline Lefe, said, “Every country has its own distinct advantages for businesses, leading to variations in the best environment for startups. In today’s interconnected world, common challenges faced by businesses can amplify the pressure of running a company, making it increasingly crucial for entrepreneurs to choose the right location for their firm.”