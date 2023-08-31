Why India Remained Fastest Growing Major Economy Of World In Q1

India remained fastest growing major economy of the world in first quarter of the current financial year. India's gross domestic product (GDP) rose at 7.8 per cent in April-June period compared with growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter. India’s growth rate was robust on the back of strong growth in the services sector which hit a 13-year high in July.

Higher spending by government towards capital expenditure which increased to around Rs 2,78,500 crore in first quarter from Rs 1,75,000 crore spent during the same period last fiscal year also boosted India’s economy.

India’s GDP rose 13.1 per cent during the first quarter of previous financial year.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 40.37 lakh crore, as against Rs 37.44 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23, showing a growth of 7.8 percent as compared to 13.1 percent in Q1 2022-23,” Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a press release.

India outshines US, China

India’s GDP was better than United States’ growth rate of 2.1 per cent in April-June period, China’s growth rate of 6.3 per cent and European Union’s degrowth 0.1 per cent.

India's economic growth was however lower than Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth estimate of 8 per cent for first quarter of current financial year.

"The robust growth comes because of the speed up in government capital expenditure (capex) followed by private capex. Government has accelerated the capex plans before an election year. The low commodity prices comparably have also contributed to revamping production and optimum utilisation of capacities by manufacturing companies. India's growth projection is the best in the world and the economy is well placed to grow consistently," said Mukesh Kochar, national head - wealth at AUM Capital.

Sectoral picture

The agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

India's GDP Dominance



Steady growth continues with an impressive 7.8% GDP growth in Apr-Jun 2023, reflecting our nation's resilience and economic strength. #IndianEconomy #EconomicGrowth #IndiaOnTheMove pic.twitter.com/0KDYflkRRB — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 31, 2023

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The manufacturing sector expanded 4.7 per cent year on year in the June quarter, compared with 4.5 per cent in the previous three months.

Private consumption, which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the economy, grew about 6 per cent year on year, up from 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

However, growth in capital formation, an indicator of investment, eased to about 8 per cent year on year from 8.9 per cent in the previous three months.

Services sector growth was helped by brisk activity in financial services, trade, hotels and transport sectors.