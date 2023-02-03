Why Union Budget Cut Customs Duties On Phones, TVs? Revenue Secy Answers

The government reduced customs duties on TV, mobile, etc in the union budget 2023 in order to encourage manufacturing of these products in India, said Revenue Secretary GOI Sanjay Malhotra.

“Key goal behind the reduction in customs duties on tv, mobile, etc because we want to encourage manufacturing of these products in India, that way employment will rise & these products will be available to people at cheaper rates,” said Malhotra.

Custom duty on import of some parts of mobile phones

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman while announcing the budget 2023-24, on February 1 had reduced customs duty on the import of some parts for mobile phone manufacturing and open cells used in the manufacturing of television sets.

“To further deepen domestic value and manufacturing of mobile phones, I propose to provide relief on customs duty on the input of certain parts like camera, lens and continue the concession of duty on lithium batteries for another year," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech on the budget day.

The government has decreased the customs duty on input/subparts for the lens of the mobile phone's camera module from 2.5% to zero. Customs duties have been waived for specific chemicals or materials used in the production of pre-calcined ferrite powder and palladium tetramine sulfate, which is used in the production of connector components. Additionally, the customs duty on components used to create Television panel open cells has been decreased from 5% to 2.5%.

The big numbers

The Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31, showcased that India went from manufacturing 60 million mobile phones in the country in 2014-15 to 310 million in 2021-22.

Biggest jump in capital spending this year

It is pertinent to note that the Budget, which is the last for the BJP-led NDA government before the general polls next year, unveiled one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade.

The Finance Minister stated during her roughly one and a half hour address that the government intends to increase capital investment outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023–24, which would be 3.3% of the GDP.