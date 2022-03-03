Will Russia Ukraine War Spike Petrol, Diesel Prices In India? Check Details

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, the global economy continues to take hit. The war has led to a large hike in crude oil prices and this is now expected to push India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel up. On Wednesday, crude oil prices topped USD 111 per barrel as the war entered day 8.

International crude oil prices shot above the USD 110 a barrel mark for the first time since mid-2014. The sudden surge came amid fears of oil and gas supplies from Russia being disrupted, either due to the war with Ukraine or western sanctions placed in retaliation of the same. Earlier on Monday, the price of crude oil India buys was at USD 102 per barrel, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Compared to an average of USD 81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil last year, this is a big surge.

Fuel price in India to rise

According to experts, petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week. As per PTI report, the fuel prices would be hiked to bridge the Rs 9 a litre gap created by international oil prices soaring past USD 100 a barrel. Domestic fuel prices in India are directly linked to international oil prices as India imports 85 per cent of its oil needs. However, fuel prices in the country have not been revised for a record 118 days in a row. Petrol price today stood at Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi while the Diesel price today stood at Rs 86.67.

Russia-Ukraine war

As far as the war is concerned, Russia invaded Ukraine through the land, air, and sea last Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in a pre-dawn address to the nation. On Day 1 of the attack, Russia mainly focused on destroying major Ukrainian military assets across the country. In response, the Ukrainian government imposed martial law and urged citizens to pick up arms to fight the invading army.

As per the Ukrainian government statistics, more than 2,000 civilians, including Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far in the war. Russia confirmed on Tuesday that 498 Russian soldiers had been killed with over 1,500 injured.

Image: UNSPLASH/ AP