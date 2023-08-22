Will Tech Mahindra's 'Project Indus' Be Able To Compete With ChatGPT?

Tech Mahindra Project Indus: OpenAI’s LLM ChatGPT took the internet by storm, introducing the masses to the capabilities of advanced AI language models. ChatGPT’s current version is highly capable of generating unique text in English but its inefficiency in interacting and producing text in regional languages is one of its major limitations. To localise generative AI models, Tech Mahindra is working on ‘Project Indus’ an indigenous Large Language Model (LLM) which will be capable of interacting with users in native Indian languages and dialects.

As of now, Project Indus is working towards building an LLM that can converse in 40 indigenous languages and dialects. However, building an advanced LLM requires a huge amount of relevant data inputs, which is not available for many of the 40 chosen languages. Language inputs for Dongri (Jammu & Kashmir), Kinnauri, Kangri, Chambeli, Garhwali, (Himachal), Kumaoni, Jaunsari ( Uttar Pradesh), Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi (Bihar), and others are invited by the company for development assistance.

One CEO to the other

In June 2023, Sam Altman interacted with India’s leading tech giants and business owners during his visit to the country. In an interaction, CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, asked Altman about training foundational AI chatbots in India that can compete with OpenAI. To this question, Sam Altman outrightly rejected this possibility by saying, “It’s totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn’t try, and it’s your job to like to try anyway.” After this, Gurnani tweeted the clip from the event, taking Altman’s ‘hopeless’ remark as a challenge from ‘one CEO to the other’.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them.



Dear @sama, From one CEO to another..



CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. pic.twitter.com/67FDUtLNq0 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) June 9, 2023

On 3 August, Gurnani announced Project Indus as India’s own Generative AI model which will serve 25 per cent of the population of the world.

Announcing Project Indus: https://t.co/wP7YcKms6C



Our very own #GenerativeAI model..



Made in India, Made by India, Made for India



It will cover 40 dialects of Hindi



It will have the potential to expand into all Indic languages



It will serve 25% of the world’s population pic.twitter.com/GxHpvRbFJR — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) August 3, 2023

The project is named after the river Indus which holds an important position in India’s cultural and historical past. Indus Valley Civilisation is also the earliest known urban settlement in the Indian subcontinent.

Potential of Tech Mahindra’s Project Indus

If Tech Mahindra is able to pull off this LLM efficiently, Project Indus could transform the way language barriers are tackled in the country. Project Indus can automate personalised customer support, assist ed-tech startups to curate their course content in regional languages, localise the content available on the Internet, and lower the language barrier faced due to extreme diversity across the nation.

Project Indus can also promote governmental help to reach the still inaccessible corners of the country, disseminating services and increasing accessibility to government welfare programmes through multi-language support. For now, the project is inviting inputs from users all around the country in the form of voice recordings. Anyone can record their inputs in their own dialect and submit them on Project Indus’s official website without the need for any registration.