Will The Adani FPO Call Off Have An Impact On Investor Wealth?

The question of impact on investor wealth has come to the fore after the Adani Group announced the withdrawal of its fully-subscribed FPO on Wednesday night.

While Adani has announced that it will “review” its capital market strategy “once the market stabilises” the FPO call-off is likely to have an impact on the stock market on opening on Thursday.

The surprise announcement has raised questions on the extent of the impact on investor wealth and stability.

The Adani Enterprises stock fell dramatically, despite the FPO being fully-subscribed. As per reports, the continued loss in share price for the Adani Group had wiped out 29% of the Group’s market capitalisation. With the effective freefall of the Adani stock on Wednesday, the Group witnessed three back-to-back sessions of sell-off trends.

(Adani Enterprises' NSE Scrip on Wednesday | Source: Google)

What is Adani Group saying on its stock fluctuation?

The Adani Group, meanwhile, has stated that the withdrawal of the FPO was being done “in the interest of its subscribers” and to protect the investors.

“(...) today the market has been unprecedented and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO," the Adani Group said in a statement.

The Adani Group had announced last week that it will go ahead with its FPO, despite short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on the group. The Adani Group on Tuesday achieved full-subscription of the FPO on its final day. The issue was fully subscribed with a Rs 20,000 crore issue.