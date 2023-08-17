Last Updated:

Will The New IPhone 15 Features Be Worth The Wait? | PHOTOS

The World is waiting for the release of Apple’s iPhone 15 but will the new features be worth the wait? To know this, let’s look at the rumoured features.

India Business
 
| Written By
Anirudh Trivedi
iPhone 15 Features
1/7
Unsplash

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that Apple is set to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 lineup, likely due to an EU ruling on charging ports.

iPhone 15 Features
2/7
Twitter

iPhone 15 Pro models will feature curvier bezels and a titanium chassis, with an ‘Action’ button to replace the mute switch. But the standard iPhone 15 models will resemble iPhone 14.

iPhone 15 Features
3/7
Twitter

The iPhone 15 Pro models will include exclusive design changes like deeper curved edges and a titanium frame. Leaked CAD drawings by macrumors.com hint at a slightly enlarged display of 6.2 inches.

iPhone 15 Features
4/7
Unsplash

Apple may also introduce new colour choices for the iPhone 15 models, potentially offering dark pink and light blue alongside traditional options like black, white, and red.

iPhone 15 Features
5/7
Unsplash

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to sport a 48-megapixel camera, leveraging a stacked sensor design for better low-light performance.

iPhone 15 Features
6/7
Apple

The iPhone 15 processor updates are likely to introduce new advancements in better connectivity, higher bandwidth and improved AR/VR experiences.

iPhone 15 Features
7/7
Twitter

According to Mark Gurman and Jeff Pu, users should expect some price rise in the Pro and Pro Max models of the new iPhone 15. Their prices may start from somewhere between $1,099 and $1,199.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Your favourite ‘Bullet’ is older than our Independence; the Royal Enfield story | PHOTOS

Your favourite ‘Bullet’ is older than our Independence; the Royal Enfield story | PHOTOS
7 golden investment tips from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala every investor must know

7 golden investment tips from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala every investor must know