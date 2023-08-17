Will The New IPhone 15 Features Be Worth The Wait? | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that Apple is set to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 lineup, likely due to an EU ruling on charging ports.
iPhone 15 Pro models will feature curvier bezels and a titanium chassis, with an ‘Action’ button to replace the mute switch. But the standard iPhone 15 models will resemble iPhone 14.
The iPhone 15 Pro models will include exclusive design changes like deeper curved edges and a titanium frame. Leaked CAD drawings by macrumors.com hint at a slightly enlarged display of 6.2 inches.
Apple may also introduce new colour choices for the iPhone 15 models, potentially offering dark pink and light blue alongside traditional options like black, white, and red.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to sport a 48-megapixel camera, leveraging a stacked sensor design for better low-light performance.
The iPhone 15 processor updates are likely to introduce new advancements in better connectivity, higher bandwidth and improved AR/VR experiences.