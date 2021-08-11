Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status And Refund Dates

Quick links:
Credit: PTI/PIXABAY
Windlas Biotech IPO allotment will be finalized on Wednesday, August 11. The initial public offering (IPO) was successfully opened on August 4 and closed on August 6. As per the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) data, the IPO received bids for 13,77,39,750 shares against 61,36,252 shares on offer. The price band for the IPO of Windlas Biotech has been fixed at Rs 448-640 per equity share.
One of the main objections of the Windlas Biotech IPO is to raise capital for the purchase of equipment expanding the capacity of Dehradun Plant IV of the company.
Windlas Biotech comes under the top five leading domestic pharmaceutical companies. The leading pharmaceutical offers a variety of CDMO-based services, such as licensing, commercial manufacturing, product discovery, product development, and manufacturing of general products and complex products.
The company is looking forward to expanding its existing facility, therefore the funds generated by the IPO will be utilized to purchase different equipment for the Dehradun Plant IV set up. The company is being promoted by Hitesh Windlas, Manoj Kumar Windlas, and Ashok Kumar Windlas, along with AKW WBL Family Private Trust.