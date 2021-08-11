Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status And Refund Dates

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment will be finalized on Wednesday, August 11. The initial public offering (IPO) was successfully opened on August 4 and closed on August 6. As per the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) data, the IPO received bids for 13,77,39,750 shares against 61,36,252 shares on offer. The price band for the IPO of Windlas Biotech has been fixed at Rs 448-640 per equity share.

One of the main objections of the Windlas Biotech IPO is to raise capital for the purchase of equipment expanding the capacity of Dehradun Plant IV of the company.

Steps to check Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment Status through websites

Open the Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment status check i.e. Link Intime. Check this link- https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

You will land on the status page.

Select any one of the option options- PAN, Application No, and DP Client ID as per the availability of search information

Fill in the information as asked in the space provided.

Once done click on the search button to proceed.

IPO allotment status will be displayed.

Steps to check Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Visit the IPO allotment search page of BSE. The link is- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type by clicking on the “Equity” option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Windlas Biotech IPO from the dropdown list. It will be available on 11th August 2021.

Fill in the correct Application number.

Enter PAN number.

Tick the “I am not Robot” option.

Recheck the information entered and click on Search Button.

Finally, the Allotment status for the selected IPO will open.

About Windlas Biotech

Windlas Biotech comes under the top five leading domestic pharmaceutical companies. The leading pharmaceutical offers a variety of CDMO-based services, such as licensing, commercial manufacturing, product discovery, product development, and manufacturing of general products and complex products.

The company is looking forward to expanding its existing facility, therefore the funds generated by the IPO will be utilized to purchase different equipment for the Dehradun Plant IV set up. The company is being promoted by Hitesh Windlas, Manoj Kumar Windlas, and Ashok Kumar Windlas, along with AKW WBL Family Private Trust.

