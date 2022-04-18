Wipro Appoints Satya Easwaran As India Head

IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head.

Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro's business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.

"India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Satya's rich international experience in delivering high value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro's positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients," Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and member of the Wipro Executive Board, said.

Easwaran will help clients leverage Wipro's capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data, analytics and cybersecurity for their business and digital transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining Wipro, he was the head of business consulting and the telecom, media and technology sector leader at KPMG India.

During his tenure at KPMG, in India and the US, and at Accenture India, Easwaran held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy and transformation, the statement said.

"India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and a growing demand for specialised skills and innovation -- all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro's leadership in the India market," Easwaran said.

He has an engineering degree in Electronics from Mumbai University, and a MBA in Finance and International Business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University.