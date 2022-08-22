In his own take on the trend of doing multiple jobs at one time by employees, a practice also known as moonlighting, Rishad Premji, chairman of one of the biggest IT companies, Wipro while expressing his disapproval toward the trend said that moonlighting in the tech industry is cheating in simple and plain words.

Taking to Twitter, the Wipro chairman without mentioning any individual or incident wrote, "There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple."

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022



Notably, this comes at a time when food delivery giant Swiggy has announced its official moonlighting policies which allows its employees to take up external projects for free or in view of their economic consideration. While this move can bring a wave of happiness among the employees of the food-tech company, it also received a lot of disapproval from netizens and people from the industry.

Moonlighting is a practice when an employee while doing a full-time job also carries on an extra job or side job without the knowledge of the main employer. Such an activity can be considered unethical and can also lead to job loss if discovered by the employer.

Swiggy's 'Moonlighting policy'

In a recent announcement, Swiggy introduced its 'Moonlighting policy' allowing its employees to work on other projects after their working hours. The food delivery platform while claiming this as an industry-first policy stated that the employees will be allowed to do second jobs but under certain conditions.

"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," the company release said.

Image: PTI