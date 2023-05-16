Wipro Chooses VMware’s Multi-cloud Management Platform For Improved Operational Efficiency

VMware, Inc. announced that it has been selected by Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to provide an end-to-end secure multi-cloud management platform to automate workflows for Wipro. This will increase efficiency through self-service IT capabilities, optimize costs and ensure zero-day compliance with required cybersecurity standards.

Wipro will leverage VMware’s platform across various requirements: • Simplifying, formulating workflows, and automating processes: This will help Wipro achieve a powerful, click-to-deploy mechanism to orchestrate the cloud-agnostic process workflow.

• Improved governance: The VMware solution will provide multi-cloud automation and governance with vRealize Automation.

• Increased self-service IT efficiencies: Along with extending self-service, this will help deploy workloads on any cloud using cloud-agnostic templates thereby reducing provisioning time significantly.

• Enhanced visibility (no shadow IT or surprise costs): The solution will build multi-cloud cost visibility and optimization with VMware Aria.

• Reliable compliance: The solution deployed will bring zero-day compliance for any new application workload being spun up as a part of the onboarding process.

Satvinder Madhok, Vice President and Head – Business Infrastructure Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, said, "At Wipro, we manage a large number of customer environments, which means our teams handle many service requests related to maintaining posture, fulfilling user and app needs, addressing vulnerability exposures, mitigating configuration drifts, and handling decommissions. To enhance our capabilities, we've partnered with VMware to improve our automated provisioning process from seven days down to less than eight hours. We expect this to optimize cloud operations costs and improve financial governance. This partnership is a significant step in our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers." Prashant Sharma, Director Enterprise Sales, VMware India, said, "Enterprises are often faced with the complex challenges of managing multi-cloud environments while ensuring security and compliance. Through our partnership with Wipro, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that will accelerate the customer's digital transformation journey. It is commendable to see how Wipro is working towards unlocking the full potential of its cloud services, enabling automation, optimization, faster time-to-market, and reduced customer response times. We are elated that our multi-cloud management solution has been able to help Wipro automate the workflows in a prescriptive manner and deliver greater efficiencies and compliance levels." About VMware VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda.