Wipro Launches Wipro Ai360, Commits $1 Billion Investment In AI Capabilities

Wipro, a leading global technology company, has unveiled its groundbreaking initiative, Wipro ai360, which heralds a new era of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. With a commitment of $1 billion over the next three years, Wipro aims to integrate artificial intelligence into every aspect of its internal operations and client solutions.

The comprehensive Wipro ai360 ecosystem brings together a formidable team of 30,000 data analytics and AI experts from Wipro's global business lines. By leveraging the company's technology and advisory ecosystem, this initiative is poised to revolutionise value creation, productivity, and commercial opportunities.

Addressing the significance of this development, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro, emphasised the rapid advancement of AI and the imminent impact of generative AI. He highlighted the importance of responsible AI operations, which underpin the ai360 ecosystem. Delaporte stated, "Our aim is to empower our talent pool and integrate AI seamlessly into all our operations, processes, and client solutions. Wipro is fully prepared for the AI-driven future."

To effectively implement AI across its business processes, Wipro will harness its expertise in cloud computing, strategic partnerships, data analytics, AI, design, consulting, and cybersecurity. By adopting this new business model, Wipro envisions enhanced agility, speed, and delivery capabilities on a global scale. The company believes that this substantial investment will bolster its AI and data analytics capabilities, fuel research and development efforts, and drive innovation.

In addition to its commitment to AI advancement, Wipro has announced plans to support tech startups through its accelerator programme, Wipro Ventures. The company also plans to launch the GenAI Seed Accelerator programme, designed to provide market-ready training to startups utilising GenAI technology.

Recognising the importance of workforce readiness, Wipro has committed to training all its employees on the fundamentals of AI and its applications within the next year. This investment in upskilling reflects Wipro's commitment to staying at the forefront of AI-driven innovation.

Wipro has been actively pursuing AI adoption, evident in its acquisition of AI startup LineCraft in December 2022. Additionally, the company's consumer care vertical has invested in D2C startup LetsShave this year, following its investments in D2C startup SoulFlower in 2021.

With the launch of Wipro ai360 and its substantial investment in AI capabilities, Wipro is poised to drive transformative change across industries and unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. The company's comprehensive ecosystem, combined with its commitment to responsible AI, sets the stage for a future that embraces innovation and empowers human potential.