Wipro Shares Slide After CFO Jatin Dalal Resigns 

IT giant Wipro shares plunged almost 3 per cent on Friday following the resignation of its long-serving CFO, Jatin Dalal. His departure adds to a series of high-level exits at the company, including Chief Operations Officer Sanjeev Singh and several senior vice presidents, as Wipro continues its years-long business turnaround.

Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities expressed concerns about the ongoing loss of key leaders during the fourth year of the turnaround, noting that this trend may not sit well with investors.

Wipro officially announced Dalal's resignation post market hours on Thursday, stating that Dalal is leaving to explore other opportunities after dedicating over two decades to the company. His successor, Aparna Iyer, is another veteran at Wipro with 20 years of experience, most recently serving as the senior vice president and CFO of Wipro's cloud services unit.

In addition to internal leadership changes, IT firms like Wipro are facing challenges in a shifting business environment. Rising concerns about a high-interest rate environment in the United States, a crucial market for these companies, have added to existing worries about delays in deal closures, reductions in orders, and cancellations due to recession concerns in the United States and Europe.

As a result, Wipro fell short of profit estimates in its most recent quarter and has forecasted that revenue from IT services will remain largely stagnant for the current quarter due to client spending reductions.

Kotak analysts highlighted Wipro's ongoing struggles in its turnaround efforts, a weak pipeline for large deals, and vulnerability to vendor consolidation. Analysts anticipate that the company will underperform its peers in terms of growth in the current fiscal year and the medium term.

Following the announcement of the CFO change, Wipro's shares hit a nearly three-week low, with a year-to-date increase of only 7 per cent, underperforming a 15 per cent rise in the Nifty IT index.

As of 12:25, Wipro stocks were trading at nearly 1.80 per cent lower at Rs 420.95 per share, on BSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)